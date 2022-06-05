ADRIAN GIBSON BEING PRESSURED BY THE FNM TO RESIGN

Dr. Duane Sands, FNM Chair, Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Darren Henfield.

Never mind the hugs and kisses of his fellow Members of Parliament of the FNM down in Long Island at the weekend regatta, The knives are drawn, The plan is to force Adrian Gibson out because he may be facing criminal charges for his work or lack thereof at the Water and Sewerage Corporation. They want Dwayne Sands to succeed him in Long Island and then Dr. Sands can get to be leader of the FNM by ousting Michael Pintard. Oh what a web we weave when first we practice to deceive.