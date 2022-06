NIB routinely taking nine months to deal with the pension payments and other applicant’s entitlements. The public service takes routinely nine months to a year to pay pension entitlements to retired public servants. This is not acceptable and it is getting worse. Recent example, a lady hired as a janitress on 14 March 2022. She has worked every day since then and has not been able to get paid. No one can tell her why and no one can fix the problem. Sad.