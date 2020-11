Social media was all ablaze on the last two days of the week about an allegation that Michelle Malcolm, the talk show host, had been sacked from her job at the Nassau Guardian’s radio station because she allowed Lincoln Bain, the activist, to come on her show and make allegations about the Symonette family and their investment plans in North Andros. Mr. Bain has made similar allegations about the Symonettes on Eyewitness News.