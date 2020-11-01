DEFENDING NEIL ELLIS

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party in response to an attack on Bishop Neil Ellis by the Chairman of the Free National Movement:

26 October 2020

The tone and tenor of the statements by the Free National Movement yesterday about comments made by Bishop Neil Ellis were disrespectful

and deplorable.

The allegation made by the FNM’s Chairman was untrue.

The FNM Chairman should apologize.

Right thinking Bahamians understand that we live in a democracy, one central feature of which is a civil discourse. The comments of the Bishop were directed at the state of our democracy and the fact that a case has not been made for extending the state of public emergency and delegating power to one person alone.

These are salient points to be raised in a civil discourse in a democracy.

We thank the Bishop for his civic engagement and encourage all citizens to participate in public advocacy and commentary.

