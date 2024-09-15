AMBASSADOR JONES PUTS ON A TRADE SEMINAR IN D C

Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke at the luncheon meeting of the trade, commerce and investment seminar by the Embassy of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in Washington D.C. on 12 September 2024 at the University Club. It attracted investors and public officials from across the United States. The headline speaker was the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who is the Minister responsible for investments. The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell spoke at the lunch and told the story of how The Bahama is developing its foreign policy to act in concert with the strategy of attracting trade and investment to The Bahamas. Minister for Economic Affairs Micahel Pintard also joined the meeting.