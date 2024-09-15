CLAY SWEETING ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD BACK

For two days of last week Michael Pintard was minding the business of the people of Eleuthera instead of minding his own business and that of the people, of Grand Bahama. Not that we think in law he does not have the jurisdiction to give out water in Eleuthera but the whole thing seems a bit of a double standard and a certain contradiction in terms. A few weeks ago Michael Pintard told Fred Mitchell that he should stay out of Freeport because Mr. Mitchell was from Nassau. That was foolishness of course. However, let’s follow his logic now that he was in Eleuthera. Shouldn’t Clay Sweeting and Sylvanus Petty the MPS for Eleuthera be entitled to say: stay your behind in Grand Bahama and stop minding the business of Eleuthera? Ah what a web we weave when first we practice to deceive.