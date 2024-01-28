AMERICA IN GREAT DANGER AND SO ARE WE

The people of the United States seem to be heading toward re-electing Donald Trump to be President of the United States. To be sure this is a man with clearly criminal mob tendencies and a danger to what is called the free world. He is not fit to be President of anything, much less the United States.

But the feeding frenzy toward him appears to be gathering momentum. What a shame.

The post-World War world was developed on a set of principles. Those included respect for individual rights and freedoms, territorial integrity, sovereignty and a community of nations and interests. Donald Trump does not believe in any of those things and he is a racist. That means if he if he is elected, he will bring all of those unfortunate characteristics into world policies. His retreat behind white nationalism, and the deconstruction of the world order post 1945, are his policies.

We in The Bahamas can do little about it but watch. But we do have a voice and it is important, we think, both in the fora of the world stage available to us and in private conversations with our friends to warn the US about the direction their country is headed in and to stop this self-destruction if they can.

They keep carping and complaining about Joe Biden, his errors and his so called gaffes, and how he has disillusioned the Black voters in America. We would not accept those arguments particularly as it relates to Black people. They have had a more successful presidency for their interests than Barrack Obama.

We just hope right now the US sees the danger and ensures that Donald Trump does not become their president again. That will not solve the problem but may stem the rot.

