PATRICIA SCOTLAND BEING GIVEN AN UNFAIR HARD TIME

With one year left in her term as Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland is being given a hard time. This is her comeuppance for daring to defy the British in their reimagination of the Commonwealth as the new empire. The British have found out what a small nation they are indeed. India has now overstepped them as the fifth largest economy in the world. Their trade talks with Canada have collapsed. Brexit has turned out to be a huge economic mistake as was predicted. They will have to come groveling back to the European Union within ten years, we predict. So the British tried to use Jamaica to get rid of the Baroness but the new Commonwealth stood firm. But even as she retained the job, all of the White countries plus India in the Commonwealth have been withdrawing their money from the Commonwealth. Starving the organization of funds to force layoffs and put failure down to the account to the Baroness. This is a very sad that it being led by Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and India. These are countries that are supposed to be bastions of liberalism. But they have savaged the first female Secretary General of the Commonwealth and tried to make her life miserable. The Caribbean, Asia Pacific, but for India, and also Africa are thankfully supporting her and she will limp across the finish line next year with her pride intact for a job well done.