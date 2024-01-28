ISRAEL HAS LOST ITS MORAL COMPASS IF IT EVER HAD ONE

The murderous campaign of the Israelis and their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues unabated. The developed countries sit on their hands, more worried about Russia and Ukraine, a war that the West is losing, than the nearly 30,000 people that the Israelis have killed, mainly women and children in pursuit of the idle goal of eliminating the Hamas nationalist movement in Palestine. The Palestinian people deserve a state. You cannot bottle people up in a prison for fifty years and not expect the people to revolt. Now thanks to the South Africans, the International Court of Justice in the Hague has ruled that the Israelis must take steps to avoid genocide in Palestine. The United States must now act to enforce the judgment.