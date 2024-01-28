ISRAEL LOSES THE CASE AT THE ICJ

Thank you to Naladi Pandor, the South African Foreign Minister, who led the fight at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the intended genocide by the state of Israel and its recalcitrant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The International Court of Justice at the Hague ordered Israel to take actions to prevent genocide. This is a good first step. The Israeli Government was defiant. The murder of Palestinians continues apace. Honduras has also asked the International Criminal Court to take action against Israel’s Prime Minister. This is a good second step. But the United Nations Security Council must act to stop the genocide.