PINTARD DEFENDS THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY

Nassau Guardian image

( This story first appeared in The Nassau Guardian by Travis Cartwright 23 January 2024—Editor)

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday accused Opposition Leader Michael Pintard of protecting the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), which he again insisted has neglected the city of Freeport for too long.

The neglect claim is one the GBPA has previously pushed back against.

Mitchell said, “The FNM keeps running the line that the Port and the government should be talking about the future of Grand Bahama and that the issues between the Port and the government

“This is simply false. What has caused a loss in investor confidence, if indeed there is a loss in confidence, is the inability and the unwillingness of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to properly fulfill its mandate under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement that they signed in 1955.

“Instead of promoting the city, there has been a steady retreat by them, the most obvious has been the abandoning of the airport and abandoning the Grand Lucayan hotel.”

Mitchell said the leader of the opposition should stop “trying to protect these people” and “get the GBPA to fulfill its obligations or get out of the way and let those who can do so”.