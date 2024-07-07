AN AIRLIFT FROM JAMAICA

Bahamian students insisted despite the evidence that it was not necessary that they be airlifted out of Kingston as Hurricane Beryl bore down on the city. The Bahamas government obliged and sent in a Bahamasair jet and picked up 35 souls and flew them to Nassau on Tuesday 2 July 2024. The students and their parents were grateful and relieved. Those who stayed behind were safe and well taken care of and the all clear has been given. The question to be asked as a policy matter is: every time there is some natural disaster fright does the government respond by sending in a plane?