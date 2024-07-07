CONSERVATIVES GET THEIR BEHINDS CUT GOOD AND PROPER

Rishi Sunak is no longer Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland aka the United Kingdom. On 4 July 2024, he lost and last badly leading the incumbent Conservative Party to its biggest defeat ever. He ended up with 120 seats, down from 363 and the Labour Party won with 412 seats. That is what you call a good cut behind. Here’s the thing and the PLP in The Bahamas has experienced this. The large majority means nothing because just as easily as they trounced the Conservatives, the next time the voters can trounce Labour. These electorates turn on you in the moment and the twinkling of an eye. But for now Keir Starmer can celebrate his magnificent victory.