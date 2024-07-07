THE DEMOCRATS SHOULD HOLD ON TIGHT TO JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden, the incumbent President of the United States told ABC News that he will not get out of the race unless God almighty tells him to do so. We agree. We also advise these Democratic Party weaklings in the US including the press to get off this negative bandwagon and support the re-election of Joe Biden. It is sickening to hear these people running about this debate performance. The debate means nothing. The question is whether his policies are best for the United States and certainly for the world. Donald Trump is a jackass. He is not fit to be President of anything not even the toilet. Why would there even be a question about Joe Biden’s fitness for office?