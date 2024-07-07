Celebrating Independence Of The Bahamas In London

Fred Mitchell was the patron for the independence celebrations in London marking 51 years of The Bahamas as a nation. Joined by Baroness Scotland SG of the Commonwealth, the Bel Canto Singers under the direction of Elridge McPhee, High Commissioner Paul Gomez, DCM Marchea Mackey, Second Secretary Justin Smith, Lord Ali, Sir Jerry Deveaux and scores of Bahamians the Brazilian Ambassador and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps the Ambassador from Honduras 6 July 2024.