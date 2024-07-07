U S Charge Courtesy Call On Governor General

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt received Ms. Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim, Embassy of the United States of America, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Pictured from left: Ms. Kimberly Furnish, Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim, US Embassy; Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General; and Ms. Erika Lewis, Political and Economic Section Chief, US Embassy. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)