ARE THERE COVID CASES IN THE PRISON?

There was a public report and complaint from unnamed members of the Prison Department that there is a risk of Covid in the prison that the Government was not taking seriously. The next day the Commissioner of the Prison castigated the officers for violating the rules that said that the prison’s business should not be taken to outsiders. He said that there were no Covid cases in the prison. He must have forgotten to tell the Minister the line they were supposed to take; on Friday 25 September 2020, the Minister for the Prison Marvin Dames said just the opposite. He said there were cases although they were low. Somebody just got stoked and well we are looking right at the Commissioner for Prisons Charles Murphy.