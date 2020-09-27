FRED SMITH FINDS HIS VOICE ON ILLEGALS BUT NOT BAHAMIANS

So the anti-Bahamas QC from hell Fred Smith is at it again trying to stop The Bahamas government from removing illegal structures on land owned by the Government up in Abaco. This is par for the course for him. He will do anything to help illegal squatters. He has been silent, the so called human rights activist, about the fact that Bahamians have been abused for six months by the FNM government using Covid 19 as an excuse, but suddenly Fred Smith finds the zeal to help illegal squatters, claiming that it’s a human right’s issue. The only human rights issue of course is the fact that when he wins these cases, he gets money from the Bahamian treasury and Bahamian taxpayers to pay his large legal bills.