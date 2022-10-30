Argentina Visit In Pictures

Fred Mitchell with the Bahamian Community in Argentina: Ted Pyfrom, Honourary Consul, Maddie Ledard and her daughter Shakara and Foreign Service Officers Rolanda Rolle, Mashana Russell and Meghan Cooper 28 October 2022

Fred Mitchell in concluding talks with Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Minister of Argentina, at the end of the ECLAC and CELAC meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina 28 October 2022. We discussed visa abolition agreement, the appointment of an Ambassador for The Bahamas in Argentina and supporting reform at the IDB.