Meeting The Japanese

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Japanese Minister of State in the Foreign Office Takei Shunsuke in the margins of the 39th meeting of the Economic Commission on Latin America and the Caribbean in Buenos Ares, Argentina. 26 October 2022
Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Japanese Minister of State in the Foreign Office Takei Shunsuke in the margins of the 39th meeting of the Economic Commission on Latin America and the Caribbean in Buenos Ares, Argentina. 26 October 2022
This Week's Posts
This Month's Posts