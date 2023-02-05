BAHAMAS DIPLOMATS EXTRACTED OUT OF HAITI

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Chargé d’Affaires to the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency, Captain Godfrey G. Rolle answered questions from the nation’s media concerning the involuntary departure of all diplomatic personnel from that nation on orders from the Prime Minister on January 26, 2023. Pictured from left: Danielle Smith, Vice Consul; Capt. Godfrey G. Rolle; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eugene Poitier. (BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)



By LLONELLA GILBERT

Bahamas Information Services

NASSAU, The Bahamas — At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Chargé d’Affaires to the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency, Captain Godfrey G. Rolle answered questions from the nation’s media concerning the involuntary departure of all diplomatic personnel from that nation on orders from the Prime Minister on January 26, 2023.



Capt. Rolle said, “What happened that day was rather abnormal for Haiti. It is a country of ebbs and flows, but what happened on that day was abnormal, so it was thought that it was best for us to return home.”



The Chargé d’Affaires said on the morning of January 26, a car with himself and two other staff members was stopped by Haitian police in an unusual turn of events.



Due to the abnormality of the situation, the Prime Minister made the decision to bring the diplomatic personnel home.



Capt. Rolle said, “We are here, but at some point, I expect that we will return back.”



The other diplomatic personnel from the Embassy also attended the press briefing to show their support of returning to Haiti when they are given such orders.



The Chargé d’Affaires also took the time to thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for providing aid in their return to The Bahamas.

