CARICOM MEETING TAKING SHAPE HERE

Creswell Sturrup, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Prime Minister are in full throttle now, putting the finishing touches on the conference of Heads of Government that will take place in The Bahamas on 15 February to 18 February 2023. The Caricom Heads will be in Nassau for those days. The special guest for the occasion will be Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. The main themes will be climate change and the situation in Haiti. Scenes from their planning meeting of 1 February 2023 at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Headquarters.