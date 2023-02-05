TRIBUNE BUSINESS EDITOR LIES ON THE PLP

Every public official connected with the PLP knows that if you want a truthful story in The Tribune about the business news of The Bahamas, don’t speak to Neil Hartnell the editor of The Tribune. He has taken the place of Ivan Johnson, the late Punch editor, as being the lyingist newspaper writer in the country. The latest was his writing a story on 3rd February 2023 which asserted that the Government’s Fiscal Strategy Report, tabled by the Prime Minister on Wednesday 1 February 2023 supported the assertion that the PLP not adhering to the fuel hedge strategy of the FNM was responsible for a 150-million-dollar fuel bill at BPL. There is no such paragraph or line anywhere in the report. He just made it all up. You cannot believe a thing he says.