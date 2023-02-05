TRIBUNE BUSINESS EDITOR LIES ON THE PLP

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Every public official connected with the PLP knows that if you want a truthful story in The Tribune about the business news of The Bahamas, don’t speak to Neil Hartnell the editor of The Tribune.  He has taken the place of Ivan Johnson, the late Punch editor, as being the lyingist newspaper writer in the country.  The latest was his writing a story on 3rd February 2023 which asserted that the Government’s Fiscal Strategy Report, tabled by the Prime Minister on Wednesday 1 February 2023 supported the assertion that the PLP not adhering to the fuel hedge strategy of the FNM was responsible for a 150-million-dollar fuel bill at BPL.  There is no such paragraph or line anywhere in the report. He just made it all up.  You cannot believe a thing he says.

This Week's Posts

BLAME MINNIS, BAIN, ARCHER, JOHNSON AND DAXON

THE MINNIS IS DIRECTLY CHALLENGING PINTARD

POLITICAL PROSTITUTION AT WORK

THE US RESPONDS TO COMMENTS ON U S VISAS

TRIBUNE BUSINESS EDITOR LIES ON THE PLP

CARICOM MEETING TAKING SHAPE HERE

BAHAMAS DIPLOMATS EXTRACTED OUT OF HAITI

This Month's Posts

THE US RESPONDS TO COMMENTS ON U S VISAS

TRIBUNE BUSINESS EDITOR LIES ON THE PLP

CARICOM MEETING TAKING SHAPE HERE

BAHAMAS DIPLOMATS EXTRACTED OUT OF HAITI

THE PLP’S RESPONSE MUST BE MORE VIGOUROUS

Fred Mitchell With The Doris Johnson Girls

Leonard Brave Stuart Buried In Bimini

Courtesy Call By Canadian High Commissioner

Fred Mitchell’s Newest Godchild

Rev. Christopher Smith Takes Over In Mangrove Cay

Happy Birthday Rt Hon. Rev. Dr. Philip Rahming

Fred Mitchell Passport Opening In Cat Island

THE US RESPONDS TO COMMENTS ON U S VISAS

TRIBUNE BUSINESS EDITOR LIES ON THE PLP

CARICOM MEETING TAKING SHAPE HERE

BAHAMAS DIPLOMATS EXTRACTED OUT OF HAITI

THE PLP’S RESPONSE MUST BE MORE VIGOUROUS

Fred Mitchell With The Doris Johnson Girls

Facebook-f Instagram