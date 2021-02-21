BAHAMAS HAS A SPIKE IN CASES (CAT CAY)

These are the figures released by the Ministry of Health on 19 February 2021. During that same day, a notice went out to the members and residents of Cat Cay in Bimini, a rich white American enclave, just south of Bimini. They locked down the island for 24 hours. No one can venture out and no access to the market. No interactions allowed outside your residences, said the notice for 24 hours. The reason: 12 new cases discovered after testing. Don’t know if they have the authority to do that but that is what they said. Meanwhile some are saying that the Prime Minister agreed for his troops to have a rally in South Andros in the middle of a surge in cases in Central Andros. The official figures so not seem to reflect that reality.