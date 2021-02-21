CARL CULMER: THE TRUTH IS NOT IN HIM

Following the press conference of the Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis on the FNM and the fake sites that it sponsors on Facebook on 16 February 2021, Carl Culmer said that the FNM does not do that. He said that they would never engage in such tactics. We know that is untrue because the only party that has the resources and that would benefit from the disinformation is the FNM. The Chairman of the FNM also told The Tribune that there will be no early election. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell issued the following statement:

17 February 2021.

In response to media comments attributed to FNM Chairman Carl Culmer about no early general election, l simply say the following:

The late Telford Georges used to say either you’re a genius or I’m a damn fool.

My second name begins with “A” but it sure doesn’t end in “ss”.

