It all seemed so nice and neat. A long statement by the official scribe of BPL Quincy Parker said how they would turn off the power when the winds reached 40 miles per hour in New Providence. Well somewhere around sevenish in the p.m. on the 31 July 2020, we would guess, the power went off. The wind wasn’t even 2 miles per hour. So much for BPL. You cannot count on them in a storm.