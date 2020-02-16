Bahamian Musician Giveton Gelin Wins Top Prize

Bahamian jazz musician Giveton Gelin has won the 2020 LetterOne RISING STARS Jazz Award.

And that means the up-and-coming Nassau-born trumpeter is about to see his career move up internationally.

His win gives him the opportunity to showcase his talent during a ten-city tour, performing in prestigious festivals across the United States and Canada—including slots at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City, the D.C. Jazz Festival, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

The “Rising Stars” Jazz Award also includes agent and marketing support, a total monetary value of more than $85,000.

Mr. Gelin,21, taught himself to play the trumpet at age 10 by copying his favorite albums.

He received formal training and the Oberlin Conservatory is expected to graduate from Julliard in 2021.

He has also worked with Wynton Marsalis, Ralph Peterson, and Jason Moran, and since arriving in New York has recorded with Jon Batiste, Eric Wyatt, and Ben Wolfe.

The jury said of Mr. Gelin, “It almost instantly became clear that Giveton Gelin [should be] the North American ‘Rising Star.’

Mr. Gelin accepted the award in London on 22 January 2020