BAHAMIANS MUST STAND UP FOR THE COUNTRY

It is so easy and predictable for the United States or any other country to destabilize Bahamian public opinion. The latest is the indictment by the United States which charged several Bahamians including two men from the military in The Bahamas for drug trafficking and firearms. The country is reeling. Everyone is wringing their hands and talking about how corrupt we are. The first instinct is to believe this stuff. The Opposition is frothing at the mouth with feigned disgust over this, and leading the denunciations. This is a psychological weakness. We must stand up for our country: right or wrong. Given what happens in the U.S, why would we believe this stuff uncritically?