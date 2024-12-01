IDB REPORT ON BRIBE TAKING IN THE BAHAMAS

Just when the storm in a tea cup over the indictment of the defence force officer and policeman in the United States was settling down, the FNM and their trolls started passing around another bit of bad news. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) released a report that said 75 per cent of the businesses in The Bahamas revealed that they had to pay a bribe to get to do business. Here we go again. Our only comment is let’s see what else we can pile on. Just a thought though: he who pays the bribe is just as guilty of continuing the practice as he who demands. You think?