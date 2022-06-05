BELINDA BREAKS UP THE LABOUR MOVEMENT

Berlinda Wilson, the troublesome leader  of the now diminished and troubled Bahamas Union Of Teachers, has thrown another of her wrecking balls into the mix.  She could not get her wish with the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) the umbrella organization that was formed out a breakaway from the Bahamas Trade Union Congress, so she and her faithful, slavish disciple Kemsley Ferguson, head of the Bahamas Public Service Union have now broken away and formed a new organization Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress (BNATUC), Her timing is impeccable.  Just before Labour Day, when the labour movement is supposed to be at its most powerful, she decides to split the labour movement.  The  move is petulant and stupid.  The Bahamas Public Service Union has wracked up 100k in costs or more in a losing battle to gain control with Belinda Wilson of the NCTU where they were formerly housed.  When that failed, they decided since they cannot get their way, they would break away.  It appears that unfortunately they have carried the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union which is another union that has effectively been broken by bad leadership.   The result is the employers again are in a more powerful position.  The Teachers Union of Ms. Wilson itself lost all of its members in Grand Bahams, so they are in big trouble.  Very sad

