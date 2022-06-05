THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

Photo of the political activist Lincoln Bain who is almost certainly politically schizoid if not mentally. If you hate the PLP so much why are you sticking up under Prime Minister Brave Davis on Labour Day?

Last week this column reported on the sad case of Lincoln Bain who is so desperate for political power that he will do anything no matter how morally bankrupt, criminally irresponsible or just plain stupid: fair means or foul. Yet this flimflam man has got scores of Bahamians now in the Government well fields claiming that they are protecting Bahamian land when in fact what they are trying to do is steal it and then blame Haitians for what they are doing. It is perverse. Mr. Bain has now descended into the homophobia which is the last refuge of any scoundrel. He joins the ranks of that other criminal idiot that Hubert Minnis hired at the Ministry of Works to savage PLPs with misinformation. So the latest bromide from Lincoln Bain after failing to excite the public imagination by stupidly and illegally firing of an assault weapon, is to attack the Chairman of the PLP with homophobic slurs. Of course the Chairman of the PLP all of 68 years old has never heard these words before, so we guess he must be shaking in his boots because this stupid ass Mr. Bain thinks that this will solve his problem: which is to get into the House of Assembly by hook or by crook. And now it seems mainly by crook. So now attacking Mr. Mitchell: so Lincoln Bain tell us was this same fellow Lincoln Bain who one night in Fox Hill at the death bed of a mutual friend came hugging up the Chairman of the PLP and saying how much he ((Mr. Bain) admired him ( Fred Mitchell) and wanted to be like him ( Fred Mitchell) and he ( Mr. Bain) was patterning his career after him ( Mr. Mitchell). What were you begging for that night? Nicodemus came to Jesus and tried to make a similar deal remember. This is now the same man who failed to excite the public imagination after being ordained a minister and leading something called the Purpose Church, the last post on Facebook is November 2020. So the church was a failure. Misled a whole lot of people, just as he misled people over the false promise of 100 thousand dollars for votes and the false promise of a gift of crown land. So now he is engaging in the most unchristian acts of public savagery. The hypocrisy in the country knows no bounds. We hope for his sake that it is not jail he ends up in rather than the House of Assembly. And we hope that he certainly does not end up in the House of Assembly because the content of his character, which by the way Mr. Bain is the only thing that counts, is sadly wanting. What a damn fool. Satan indeed.