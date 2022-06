People keep talking like climate change is coming. Two weeks ago there was 12.37 inches of rainfall in New Providence in 24 hours, flooding the streets and homes. That is two months of normal rainfall in one day. This weekend the 4th and 5th June 2022, Grand Bahama is expected four days into the start of the hurricane season to get a tropical storm with winds of 40 miles per hour and six inches of possible rainfall. Sounds like climate change is here and now.