BELINDA TRIES TO GET INTO THE ACT

Belinda Wilson and Kemsley Ferguson are like the ventriloquist and the dummy. Mr. Ferguson, President of the Bahamas Public Service Union, listens to Mrs. Wilson and when she says jump, he asked how high. That is the surmise of most observers after the disastrous strike that Mr. Ferguson called as head of the Bahamas Public Service Union on Monday 18 July 2022 in the middle of he tourist season and when the Transportation Safety Administration of the United States was examining the airport to determine whether it kept its number one safety status for the purposes of the United States. Mr. Ferguson was roundly condemned for it and putting the tourism product at risk. But now comes the ventriloquist. Mrs. Wilson announced that she is giving the Government 7 days to sign an industrial agreement or else she proposes to take industrial action. What a nettlesome twit. First of all teachers are on holiday for the summer. Secondly, what is all of that going to prove. Her union is falling apart at the seams. She has lost all her people in Grand Bahama. And is holding on for dear life in Nassau. This is a Hail Mary Prayer to try to save her sinking ship.