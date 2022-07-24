KEMSLEY FERGUSON MAKES A ROOKIE MISTAKE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union President Dwayne Woods told Our News on 21 July 2022 that the sickout action promoted by Kemsley Ferguson, the President of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) on Monday 18 July 2022 was a “ rookie mistake”.  Mr. Ferguson is serving his rookie term as President of the BPSU.  The talk is that John Pinder his predecessor is thinking about coming back and running again and this forced him to push the union into an action subsequently declared illegal by the courts.  Mr. Ferguson was heard on tape encouraging his members to get fake sick certificates.  Mr. Wood said that the Union leader should always project its members and this Mr. Ferguson did not do.  John Pinder weighed in with The Tribune saying that strike should only be a last resort.

This Week's Posts

The Fox Hill Festival

Miss Bahamas Universe Contestants

Angela Neymour From Sandilands Primary School

Burying Bishop Albert Hepburn

INDEPENDENCE MARKED IN MIAMI

THE FOOL’S ERRAND ON CHEQUES AND THE CASHLESS SOCIETY

COMING UP ON ONE YEAR AND THE TROOPS ARE RESTLESS

This Month's Posts

Burying Bishop Albert Hepburn

INDEPENDENCE MARKED IN MIAMI

THE FOOL’S ERRAND ON CHEQUES AND THE CASHLESS SOCIETY

COMING UP ON ONE YEAR AND THE TROOPS ARE RESTLESS

SPECIAL PROGRAMME FOR THOSE WHO MISSED SCHOOL

BELINDA TRIES TO GET INTO THE ACT

KEMSLEY FERGUSON MAKES A ROOKIE MISTAKE

COMMUNICATION ON NATIONAL HONOURS

WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT KEMSLEY FERGUSON IN FREEPORT

DEATH BE NOT PROUD

PLP Women Pay A Call On Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

PM Speaks In Miami With Ralph Gonsalves PM St Vincent And Grenadines

Burying Bishop Albert Hepburn

INDEPENDENCE MARKED IN MIAMI

THE FOOL’S ERRAND ON CHEQUES AND THE CASHLESS SOCIETY

COMING UP ON ONE YEAR AND THE TROOPS ARE RESTLESS

SPECIAL PROGRAMME FOR THOSE WHO MISSED SCHOOL

BELINDA TRIES TO GET INTO THE ACT

Facebook-f Instagram