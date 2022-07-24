KEMSLEY FERGUSON MAKES A ROOKIE MISTAKE

Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union President Dwayne Woods told Our News on 21 July 2022 that the sickout action promoted by Kemsley Ferguson, the President of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) on Monday 18 July 2022 was a “ rookie mistake”. Mr. Ferguson is serving his rookie term as President of the BPSU. The talk is that John Pinder his predecessor is thinking about coming back and running again and this forced him to push the union into an action subsequently declared illegal by the courts. Mr. Ferguson was heard on tape encouraging his members to get fake sick certificates. Mr. Wood said that the Union leader should always project its members and this Mr. Ferguson did not do. John Pinder weighed in with The Tribune saying that strike should only be a last resort.