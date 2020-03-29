BENNETT MINNIS THE FNM JACKASS IS AT IT AGAIN

So some Long Islanders made sure that we got a copy of the latest bit of nastiness from the jackass of the century in The Bahamas. This time he was calling the broadcaster Clint Watson names because he tried to do his job as a journalist on the road post curfew at night last week. Despite the law giving him the right to do so, the Police including the police commissioner refused to let him on the streets, This is the man Bennett Minnis, a Board member of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, who called the PLP’s leader a black monkey, who made homophobic remarks at the Chairman of the PLP and then threatened to block the PLP from going to Long Island. Nothing done by either the Government or the Church of England around whose altar he continues to serve. He is an asshole.