Mourn The Loss Of Chief Superintendent Dunstan Babbs

When the Englishman Dennis Morgan who directed the band in the 1960s and 70s retired, it was taken over by Dunstan Babbs, an unassuming Barbadian transplant to The Bahamas. He transformed the band into the modern instrument that it is today, fully consonant with the music of a modern and evolving Bahamas. Thank you Mr. Babbs. He did more than just the Force, he was a presence in every sphere of life in the country as a volunteer to teach music to the young. Thank you so much. He died on Thursday 26 March 2020. Rest in peace.