BIDEN GETS REAL HATCHET JOB DONE ON HIM

Joe Biden, the President of the United States looks like he’s on the ropes. In a carefully orchestrated campaign, the Democratic Party, weak and feckless as it now appears to be, has backed themselves into a corner where even if Mr. Biden survives the weekend, he cannot win the general election. They have simply left no options.

It is quite sad. Our bet is that when the whole story is told of this perfidy by his Democratic allies it will be shown that the entire matter was manipulated by Donald Trump and his allies in Russia. The Democrats fell for it hook line and sinker and now the mess that they are in. Our view: Joe Biden should go nowhere. Stay the course.

There is nothing wrong with the policies of Joe Biden. That’s what’s important. The issue of his age is unimportant. Whether he trips over words is unimportant. He has a capable Vice President Kamla Harris, and if something were to happen to him, she is perfectly capable of doing the job.

That’s again where prejudice is taking over, with people saying that she is not up to the job. Why? Because he is black and a woman? The U S finds itself in interesting contradictions after all of the fighting for equal rights and giving everyone a fair chance. They are going to savage Joe Biden because of ageism and then savage Kamla Harris because he is black and a woman.

God bless America huh?

