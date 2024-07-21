TRUMP GETS A BYE WHILE THE DEMS FIDDLE AROUND

The U S press is fascinating in the way they have given uneven coverage to Donald Trump who in the present dispensation is the villain of the piece. He is not fit to be president of the United States, morally without an anchor, racist and misogynist, crude and clueless. Yet he has continued on top of the American political polls and looks set to become the President of the United States again, God help us. The group that has helped and facilitated this most is the US press who claim to be even-handed but are so evenhanded that they give Mr. Trump a bye while concentrating on nonsense about Joe Biden’s age. Mr. Trump is a convicted felon. He is awaiting sentencing which should see him serve a prison sentence. Mr. Trump preaches violence against Jews, black and brown people; is a symbol of hate speech, yet the press in the US treat he and Joe Biden as moral equivalents. So the world has to prepare for this sorry result in November, where a man who despises the rest of the world unless they are white, is to become the leader of what was once called the free world. Very sad.