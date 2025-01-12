BIDEN SHOULD NOT DITHER ON THE PARDONS

We hate to join the Monday morning quarter backing that’s been going on since the general election in the United States, since they elected the convicted felon Donald Trump to be their president. We do so now. This is because it seems to us that President Joe Biden has not learned one of the lessons of his defeat. Dithering is not acceptable. He needs to stop dithering and pardon everyone and their grandmother who is a potential target for Donald Trump and do so now, not later.