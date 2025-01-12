THE MADNESS OF KING TRUMP

Someone should check the urine of Donald Trump since he became president again. He seemed a cuckoo before but now he seems to have lost all reason. It may be that he is suffering from porphyria, the disease which is the subject of the historical comedy movie The Madness of King George III. The problem is that this is a man with his hands on a nuclear button. He has announced that he plans to take Greenland from the Danes, make Canada the 51st state of the US and rename the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of America, invade Panama to take back the Panama canal. Someone ought to check his urine. They say that is a sign of the disease.