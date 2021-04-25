BIGGETY TALK FROM MICHAEL SCOTT Q C TO HIS EMPLOYEES

Humility is not a part of the DNA of Michael Scott, the public official and FNM ideologue who runs the Hotel Corporation and who couldn’t close the deal to get the hotel sold and open in Freeport. Now he is in the news again because he owns or is part owner of a sushi restaurant in Nassau and he told the staff: either get the vaccination or be dismissed. He told them if they didn’t like sue him. As they say in the ghetto “what a biggety bitch”. The FNM cannot lose soon enough to just get rid of these people who have no decency, common sense or humility.