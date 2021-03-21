Boat Captains In Eleuthera Accident Charged With Manslaughter

(As reported by The Tribune 19 March 2021)

The captains of two vessels involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three people last week were charged on Friday with manslaughter by negligence.

Marvin Minns Jr, 30, and Renaldo Grant, 33, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after they were accused of causing the deaths of Leanna Cartwright, Candice McDonald and Jose Roberts Jr by negligence on March 14.

The men were also accused of causing grievous harm to Rozette Carey and Shaquelle Cash on the same day.

Prosecutors said Grant was operating a Boston Whaler seacraft without a licence at the time of the accident.

Minns Jr on the other hand, was said to have been driving a ferry.