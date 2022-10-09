Branch Officers In Tall Pines

Elections were conducted for the Tall Pines Branch on Thursday 6 October 2022.  The elections were conducted by Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes. Chairman  – Michelle Smith, First Vice Chairman  – Mickey Claire, Second Vice Chairman -Jandira  Sturrup, Secretary  – Sharon Coleby, Assistant Secretary – Nicola  Micklewhite, Treasurer – Brenda Rose,  Assistant Treasurer – Michelle Johnson, National General Council Member  – Brittany Thompson, Chaplain – Leslie Albury, Assistant Chaplain  – Rechiel Smith,  Youth Officer  –  Eric Moxey, Public Relations  Officer – Sean Lewis,  Sargent of Arms – Kayla Cooper, Executive Members: Basil Carter- Portia Moxey- Donna Robinson

