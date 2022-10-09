Branch Officers In Tall Pines

Elections were conducted for the Tall Pines Branch on Thursday 6 October 2022. The elections were conducted by Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes. Chairman – Michelle Smith, First Vice Chairman – Mickey Claire, Second Vice Chairman -Jandira Sturrup, Secretary – Sharon Coleby, Assistant Secretary – Nicola Micklewhite, Treasurer – Brenda Rose, Assistant Treasurer – Michelle Johnson, National General Council Member – Brittany Thompson, Chaplain – Leslie Albury, Assistant Chaplain – Rechiel Smith, Youth Officer – Eric Moxey, Public Relations Officer – Sean Lewis, Sargent of Arms – Kayla Cooper, Executive Members: Basil Carter- Portia Moxey- Donna Robinson