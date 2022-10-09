CLIMATE COVID CONFLICT AT OAS

At the Organization Of American States General Assembly, there is usually a useless talking shop. The OAS is a hemispheric organization which is simply dominated by the wealthy nations the United States and Canada. If they do not agree to something then nothing happens. Even the biggety and mighty Jamaica are craven and shameful in their conduct at this organization; they are so desperate for money that if the United States puts any kind of pressure on them, they fold. Thus it was that when the smaller nation of Antigua and Barbuda led the fight to reverse the disgraceful ousting of the Maduro government from the OAS for the Leader of the Opposition, the thing went down in flames because four Caribbean countries including Jamaica folded and let the side down. Thankfully, The Bahamas was in the great minority that stood up to the nonsense. But the topics were generally on climate, covid, and conflict. But for all the talking, they cannot stand up for right over might. What a shame.