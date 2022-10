Fred Mitchell cuts the German Chocolate cake

Fred Mitchell with Dr. Franklin Walkine

Esther Cartwright, Cheryl Mitchell and Carla Seymour

Fred Mitchell with Bahamas Striping Principals Atario Mitchell and Dominic Sturrup

Siblings Matthew, Carla, Fred Jr. and Ian

These are scenes from the birthday celebration at 152 Eastern Road in Nassau to mark the 69th birthday of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell with friends and family