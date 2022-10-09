FIXING THE LYNDEN PINDLING INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

So we land at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on a flight from New York. On the plane is both the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. You would have thought that knowing that it’s a daily flight with a time certain, the airport would be ready to receive you. Not so. We are told by the attendants that the door to the airport cannot open from the inside so the other attendant had to walk completely around to the outside of the door to let us in. We stood waiting for fifteen minutes for that to happen. We were then told that two of the jet bridges were down and the planes had to park on the ramp and deplane. The door not opening story was a repeat of what happened on another journey three weeks or so before. You go to the bathrooms, there is no soap, no paper towels. There is visible rust on the jet bridges. The airport is overcrowded and difficult to navigate at peak times. But never mind, all is well, we are told.