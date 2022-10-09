WE AGREE WITH KEITH BELL: WHAT IMMIGRATION CRISIS

There is a flimflam man who tried to get elected to office by telling people that he would give them 100,000 dollars, each voter. That was a lie. Then he tried to steal Government land and tell people that he would give them a parcel of crown land. That was a flam. Then he threatened to kill Haitians blaming them for stealing government land when he was in fact the thief. That was false. He now has all the dickty crowd in a frenzy about saving The Bahamas from the false narrative that Haitians are trying to take over the country. No such thing is happening but what is happening is a thoroughly dishonest politician is trying to get elected by fair means or foul and using the genuine concern for national well being of these women of quality to whip them up into a misplaced hysteria. We really ought to get a grip. There is no immigration crisis in this country.