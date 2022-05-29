BRAVE KNOCKS IT OUT OF THE PARK

25 May 2022

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party on the national budget statement:

The Progressive Liberal Party congratulates Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip E. Davis, on his Budget Statement delivered in Parliament today. It sets the pathway for the forward, progressive and resilient growth of our country.

We are particularly pleased about the commitment to the hard working public servants of the country. In addition, the restatement of the increase in the minimum wage provides meaningful help for working people.

The realignments in tax policies are welcomed. Home owners in particular should benefit from these adjustments.

The commitments on climate change demonstrate that we have in Mr Davis’ administration, our eyes firmly set on an energy secure and sustainable future.

The commitments to our young people are welcomed. It is refreshing to hear that sports will again get the support it deserves and that the capital development projects connected therewith will be advanced.

Thank you also for the commitments to education, to small business development and to the development and upgrade of our national infrastructure, at the same time managing our fiscal affairs prudently.

It is a rare opportunity that a leader gets to be leader and even more rare to get the opportunity as a national leader to press the reset button and guide with a steady hand, the country’s national recovery. Our Prime Minister has that opportunity.

Clearly, he has knocked the ball out of the park.

End