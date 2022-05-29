CHASING ADRIAN GIBSON MP

All last week, there were high profile reports and front page news of Adrian Gibson, the FNM MP, being questioned by the police about events that transpired during his watch at the Water and Sewerage Corporation. His lawyer Ramona Farquharson said that the investigations were continuing over the past week. He was apparently released pending inquires. A search took place of his premises as well. There were also reports that some self-drive vehicles in Long Island were seized by the police as evidence. The Prime Minister said that he nor his party are involved in any way with the investigation.