THE MISTAKE OF THE U S SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

U S Envoy Brian Nichols with Prime Minister Philip Davis in Nassau 22 May 2022

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canal announced last week that he will not be attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angels hosted by Joe Biden and the U S government in June.  He said that the United States had failed to issue a proper invitation to the  summit.  We agree that he should not go.  The United States is wrong in not inviting him. Several Latin countries including Mexico and Bolivia are not sending their presidents as a result of the snub of Cuba.  But the Caricom countries are not strong enough to tell the US that they will not come unless Cuba  is invited.  It is a real shame that the US Administration in the face of common sense  allows a small group of Cubans in South Florida to determine policies which ruin the security and well being of the Caribbean region by the continuous hostility to the Cuban regime and people.

This Week's Posts

The Funeral Of Livingstone Coakley’s Widow

MITCHELL SPEAKS IN THE HOUSE ON THE BUDGET

Happy Birthday Dame Marguerite Pindling

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE

THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

BELINDA BREAKS UP THE LABOUR MOVEMENT

THE INDECENT ASSAULT CHARGES AGAIN

THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MUST BE FIXED

ADRIAN GIBSON BEING PRESSURED BY THE FNM TO RESIGN

THE PLP TURNS UP IN FREEPORT FOR LABOUR

POLICE STAFF ASSOCIATION OUT OF LINE ON THE MINISTER

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE

THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

Facebook-f Instagram