THE MISTAKE OF THE U S SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

U S Envoy Brian Nichols with Prime Minister Philip Davis in Nassau 22 May 2022

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canal announced last week that he will not be attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angels hosted by Joe Biden and the U S government in June. He said that the United States had failed to issue a proper invitation to the summit. We agree that he should not go. The United States is wrong in not inviting him. Several Latin countries including Mexico and Bolivia are not sending their presidents as a result of the snub of Cuba. But the Caricom countries are not strong enough to tell the US that they will not come unless Cuba is invited. It is a real shame that the US Administration in the face of common sense allows a small group of Cubans in South Florida to determine policies which ruin the security and well being of the Caribbean region by the continuous hostility to the Cuban regime and people.